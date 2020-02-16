WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bear Hole in West Springfield is a popular place in western Mass.
People from all over love to go hiking and running on the trails, but West Springfield's town council has an important vote coming up on the future of the watershed.
The final vote to permanently protect Bear Hole is on Tuesday, something that has been more than ten years in the making.
The town council is set to meet and will be taking public comments.
The vote is to decide if there will be a conservation restriction for Bear Hole.
This means the land would be protected forever.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt tells Western Mass News he is in full support of the legislation.
"We either make the decision now so that in 100 years from now, our children's children's children can still walk through and see the reservoir and see the great biodiversity we have here," explained Reichelt.
The vote is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the town hall.
