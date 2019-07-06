30,000 gallons of water used to douse West Springfield railcar fire.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out on a railcar early Thursday morning.
While details remain limited at this time, West Springfield Fire officials tell us that crews were called to a local rail yard, around 2:20 a.m., for a report of a railcar that caught fire.
To contain the fire, crews moved the railcar to a controlled area, where they doused the flames.
Firefighters used approximately 30,000 gallons of water and it took crews almost two hours to put the fire out.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or what sparked the fire.
Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.