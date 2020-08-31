BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin spoke Monday ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
In a press conference this morning, Galvin says over 850,000 ballots have already been received ahead of tomorrow's primary.
Breaking down the numbers, 768,000 Democratic ballots and more than 88,000 Republican ballots have been cast.
Galvin said the safety of ballots is a top concern.
"I will tell you we have gone through extraordinary lengths to make sure that the polls are safe, the voters who participate will have no worries about their health. We have gone over all the procedures that local officials have to engage in. They have the protective gear, they have the spacing," Galvin explained.
Galvin expected that this year to be the biggest voter turn out for a primary, typically about one million votes. This year, he's expecting over 1.2 million to cast their vote.
