SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In-person early voting begins Saturday for the Sept. 1 primary.
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said every safety precaution is being taken to make sure voters and poll workers are safe.
Galvin said polling places, in his words, will be safer than going to many supermarkets.
In a press briefing, Galvin said polling places are equipped with such things as plastic dividers for voters, and plenty of PPE for poll workers. It's part of a new law signed last month by Gov. Charlie Baker to expand early voting.
“Early voting in person for this primary will begin on Saturday. Every community is required to have early voting hours, in fact, early voting hours on the weekend are also mandated,” he said. “This will afford voters another opportunity to participate in the primary election without having concern about significant crowds.”
Cities and towns are required to hold seven days of early voting for the Sept. 1 primary election, running this Saturday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 28.
There are also expanded days to vote early ahead of the Nov. 3 general election from Saturday, Oct. 17 to Friday, Oct. 30.
In the meantime, more than one million voters in the Bay State have requested to receive a ballot in the mail.
Galvin said close to 150,000 ballots have already been mailed back.
The state has also urged communities to have drop boxes available at secure locations if voters want to return those mail-in ballots themselves. Drop boxes are also being set up at early voting sites.
Early voting locations can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.