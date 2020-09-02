(WGGB/WSHM) -- Historic voter turnout for yesterday's primary election in Massachusetts has set the stage for November.
It was a huge turnout for the primary election on Tuesday.
In looking at the results, a local political analyst told us voters went with the candidates they have trusted in the past.
The Massachusetts primary election on Tuesday likely broke a record for how many residents in the state voted.
“I think we broke a record. We went over one-and-a-half million statewide votes in-person and by mail and early vote,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.
Galvin spoke with Western Mass News by phone about the primary. He said results came in quicker than most people expected.
“We were well organized. We knew what we had to deal with,” Galvin added.
Among the winners, incumbent Democratic Senator Ed Markey, who defeated challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy III.
"Young people activated and turned out in historic numbers here in Massachusetts and they were very much interested in an agenda for change for our country," Markey said Wednesday.
It’s the first time ever a Kennedy has lost an election in Massachusetts.
Local political analyst Tony Cignoli said the results show Massachusetts voters chose the candidates they know and trust.
Markey has served in Congress for four decades.
“Being able to know where things are in Washington that we need here in western Mass., so what I think this was is staying the course with proven track record, players who you wouldn’t be taking a chance on, especially in a time like this, in the middle of this pandemic,” Cignoli said.
Markey will now face the Republican primary winner Kevin O’Connor in November.
Meanwhile, Congressman Richard Neal took down Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse in the primary for the First Congressional District. The House Ways and Means Chairman - unopposed in November - is on his way to a 17th term in office.
“He made a good case. The CARES Act was essential for western Massachusetts. It brought billions back here just in the last few months. He made that case and I think people looked at that and said ‘I’m worried about my own pocketbook,’” Cignoli added.
Galvin told us that his office will pursue any voting improvements that need to be made for November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.