BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- William Galvin, the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth, is now urging a new nationwide effort, suggesting a 'National Vaccination Day.'
Galvin said the federal government should establish a day in which millions of Americans pledge to get a dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
He made it clear he agrees with the CDC's recommendations on who should get a vaccine first, but said once it is available to the general public, there needs to be a designated date in which Americans would get it, much like we see with designated voting days.
