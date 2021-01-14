(AP) -- The state should consider setting up COVID-19 vaccination centers near polling locations in upcoming local elections, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin suggested Thursday.
The move could help make it easier for those who are eligible for vaccination to receive their first shot in a nearby and convenient location after casting their ballot, Galvin said.
In a letter to Baker, Galvin pointed to a number of communities around the state holding elections in March, including Newton, Andover, Lexington, Wellesley, and Duxbury.
“Because of social distancing protocols which are already in effect, larger premises are being used already for voting,” the Democrat wrote.
All towns in Massachusetts will be holding their annual elections throughout the spring, overlapping with the period of time most residents are expected to be able to receive their first vaccination, Galvin added.
