BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marks game day in Boston as the Red Sox host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.
Sox fans are excited to watch their favorite team, which is now only three wins away from another trip to the World Series.
The Sox split the first two games of this best-of-seven series with the Astros on the road. Now, the team returns home to Fenway for Games 3 through 5.
Fans all the way from Florida made their way to the park hours before first pitch and told Western Mass News they’re fired up.
“The bats are hot. We flew all the way from Florida, hopefully experience an iconic game and that’s what most of them have been so far…so looking forward to it,” said Corey Demell of Fort Myers, FL.
The bats came to life for the Red Sox in Game 2. They scored eight runs in the first two innings thanks to two grand slams. That made them the first team in postseason history to slug two bases-loaded homers.
This series is a rematch of the 2018 ALCS when Boston beat Houston in five games, winning the last four after dropping Game 1.
Tonight’s game gets underway just after 8 p.m.
