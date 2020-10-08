SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Guests at MGM Springfield will soon have another game available to play.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted Thursday to allow the return of roulette to both MGM as well as Encore Boston Harbor.
The unanimous decision comes with restrictions to protect from the coronavirus.
Among the changes, the commission said there can be no more than three roulette players per table.
Those players must remain seated while gambling and be separated by plexiglass that's at least six feet tall.
