BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's three casinos will remain closed until 12 p.m. May 4.
The Mass. Gaming Commission voted unanimous 5-0 in a roll call vote to extend a temporary suspension of operations that was first instituted on March 14, then extended on March 25.
The move, the commission explained in a tweet, is "consistent w/ Governor Baker’s order issued on 3/31 and the Commission’s statutory obligations."
The commission explained that they continue to review public health conditions in collaboration with the appropriate authorities and the casino companies and will make a decision regarding operations before May 4.
