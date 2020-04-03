BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's three casinos will remain closed until 12 p.m. May 4.

The Mass. Gaming Commission voted unanimous 5-0 in a roll call vote to extend a temporary suspension of operations that was first instituted on March 14, then extended on March 25.

The move, the commission explained in a tweet, is "consistent w/ Governor Baker’s order issued on 3/31 and the Commission’s statutory obligations."

The commission explained that they continue to review public health conditions in collaboration with the appropriate authorities and the casino companies and will make a decision regarding operations before May 4.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.