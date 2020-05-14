(AP) -- Massachusetts’ casinos will remain closed at least until June 1, state gaming regulators voted Thursday.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission had previously ordered casinos, which shuttered March 15, to close at least through May 18.
Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to release a plan to open some businesses Monday.
The state’s three casinos — Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park in Plainville — submitted to regulators detailed plans for how they plan to limit the spread of the virus when they’re allowed to reopen. They also said they’d need at least 14 days notice before reopening.
