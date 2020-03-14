(WGGB/WSHM) - The Mass Gaming Commission has voted unanimously to temporary close all casinos in the state of Massachusetts.
The decision was made during an emergency meeting Saturday morning.
MGM Springfield, Encore Boston, and Plainridge Park Casino is expected to suspend operations beginning at 5:59 a.m. on Sunday, March 15.
Gaming Commission officials will reevaluate the situation in two weeks.
According to MGM Resorts International, MGM Springfield will also temporarily close its hotel operations.
Contrary to the Gaming Commission's statement earlier, MGM says the situation is expected be reevaluated in fifteen days.
“In coordination with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, MGM Springfield will temporarily close for the wellbeing of everyone in the community. We sincerely regret the impact this will have on our employees, their families, and the community, but their health and safety is our number one concern,” MGM Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle said.
(1) comment
It's an overreaction to the virus.
