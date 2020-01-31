WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Donations collected here in western Mass have now reached earthquake victims in Puerto Rico.
It's been almost a week since staff and volunteers from the Gandara Center in West Springfield and Holyoke set foot in Puerto Rico.
This video shows them bringing supplies donated by families here in western Mass to those affected by the series of devastating earthquakes that have hit the island since December.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with Marketing and Development Director, Jade Rivera-McFarlin, on FaceTime from Puerto Rico on Friday as she prepared to fly home.
She says they teamed up with students from Carlos Albizu Universidad who took them to the southwest part of the island where help is needed.
"We went up into the mountains where these families, who didn't want to leave their homes and they were literally in encampments of twenty, thirty people, because they're all extended family....and it was just a sight to see them still holding it down, still being really positive, but so grateful when we got there," River-McFarlin tells us.
Handing out backpacks filled with items, such as toothbrushes, soap, and toilet paper, Rivera-McFarlin says words couldn't express the gratitude they felt.
"They were saying thank you to everybody in Mass. and western Mass for doing that, so it was great," continued Rivera-McFarlin.
Seeing pictures and videos of the damages to the island prior to their trip, Rivera-McFarlin says she knew it was't going to be pretty, but once she actually got there, she was truly taken aback.
"When we actually got to see some of the damaged houses for ourselves, we did drive through certain parts. We did see some damages to the homes," says Rivera-McFarlin.
And while walking through the communities in Puerto Rico, Rivera-McFarlin says she was not only one surprised, but proud to know these families, from thousands of miles away, had direct ties to western Mass.
"We learned that there was people who have family in Chicopee, Holyoke, Springfield, and we knew there was a good connection between western Mass in Puerto Rico, so they were not only grateful for the help, but when they heard it was coming from areas of people that they know and love, they were just so grateful," added Rivera-McFarlin.
Moving forward, students in Puerto Rico will be in close contact with the Gandara Center here in western Mass to keep a running list of items still needed.
Donations will be gathered and shipped as soon as possible.
