SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Schools across the region have begun releasing their fall plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, and for some families, keeping up with all the new changes can be hard, especially if there is a language barrier.
“We’re there to work with the family to help them feel comfortable and advocate for themselves,” said Jade Rivera-McFarlin, director of marketing and development at the Gandara Center.
The beginning of the school year is around the corner, and some schools in western Mass have already released their fall plans.
During these new and unprecedented times, understanding all the changes can be difficult, and then not fully understanding the language can add to those hardships.
“Massachusetts is in the planning process, and they have a phase-in approach so as that changes, we have to stay up on the information,” she said. “So you can imagine and see how hard that is for someone whose English is not their first language.”
Rivera-McFarlin said the organization is working with families so they can get the proper information, making sure a language barrier does not set their kids behind.
“Well, a lot of times not only the clinician themselves, they work with family partners as a team,” she said. “They also help them fill out paperwork, helping them navigate the technology that comes along with virtual learning.”
As some schools switch to part-time virtual learning or continue full-time virtual learning, she said the clinicians are available to help with those changes.
“We work together to not only set them up with their logins, explain each specific because each school is very different depending on the platform that the teacher would like to use,” she said.
The Gandara Center offers help in many languages including Spanish.
“Here in western Mass, we predominantly are bilingual Spanish, but if you do go out to eastern Massachusetts, we also have the same division, we have Creole, we have people who speak French,” she said.
As each school releases its own plan for the fall, clinicians can help parents get in contact with the proper school officials.
“They talk to schools,” she said. “Whichever school the child is in, they speak with them. They actually connect with the school, whether it’s the teacher or the principal, and find out what those are and what the needs are from the parent.”
For more information on how you or anyone you know can get help navigating the upcoming school year, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.