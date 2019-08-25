NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Runners making strides in Northampton for the Gandara Center's 5th Annual Frozen Yogurt 5K on Sunday.
The event happening in downtown.
The center helps a wide range of people, from those struggling with substance abuse disorders to kids in foster care, and more.
One of the organizers, Jade Rivera-McFarlain told Western Mass News that they were pleased so many people came out for the event in the morning.
"We had a great day today a lot of people came out we had over 130 people pre-register and even more people same day so it's amazing," Rivera-McFarlain explained.
All the proceeds benefit the Gandara Center.
Organizers are still tallying up the money raised from the event.
It raised more than $20,000 last year.
