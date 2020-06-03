SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Protests have broken out across the nation and here in western Mass. following the death of George Floyd.
Just yesterday, many took to social media to "virtually protest" by participating in "Blackout Tuesday".
Many parents at home may be wondering how to explain to their children what they are seeing unfold on TV and social media.
Western Mass News spoke to Abrah Orth, the director of Family Support and Training, a program run by the Gandara Center.
"Having open dialogue, not shying away from a difficult conversation," Orth said.
Discussions around the dinner table may have changed over the last few days following the death of George Floyd - leaving many parents and children with questions.
Orth said if concerns are raised about the protests, both violent and peaceful, taking place across the country...there are many ways to help break down what is happening.
"First off...we want to get an understanding of our kids' perspectives on what’s going on. What are their opinions, what are they seeing, what are they feeling," Orth noted.
Parents are encouraged to ask questions regarding their emotions as they are seeing things unfold.
"Asking them what have you seen? What are other people talking about? What have you heard? Depending on the age obviously," Orth said.
Orth told us while these may be tough conversations, it is important to keep in mind that children - many times - take on perspectives of those they trust around them.
Orth also said to be aware of what's on TV at home.
"Being aware of what we’re watching because our kids are always, always listening and we want to make sure that we’re not leaving potentially the news on, all day long. Where we're not addressing the things we are watching because that can create a lot of anxiety for them," Orth explained.
Orth told us it is important to keep an eye open on what they are seeing on social media...
"Monitoring social media and being aware of what our kids are watching and seeing is crucial at all times," Orth noted.
Orth said most importantly families should not turn a blind eye to what is happening.
"We can’t and we should not pretend like this is not happening and we also can’t pretend as though our kids are not exposed to it," Orth explained.
Orth told us the Gandara Center offers many resources on Telehealth for families looking for more advice. If you are interested in more information about the Gandara Center, click here.
