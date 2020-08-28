SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns about domestic violence and child abuse are among the issues that Western Mass News has followed since the beginning of the pandemic. After six months of isolation and social distancing, cases are on the rise.
Western Mass News spoke to the Gandara Center to get advice for those struggling behind closed doors.
While health officials said social distancing is the best option to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it has brought challenges for women and children in abusive situations.
"What is happening is people who were already at risk for domestic violence to be in situations where it’s gotten worse. There has also been a huge increase in people who were not in that situation, who have become in that way," said Gandara Center clinician Kristine Rodriguez-Perez.
Perez told Western Mass News that over the last six months issues of domestic violence have increased, and they fear it could be worse than what they know.
"Just because we’re not necessarily getting statistics daily, doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t," Rodriguez-Perez noted.
Seeing as everyone is cooped up inside, with limited interactions, reporting problems can be difficult, especially for children.
"We’re not getting children exposed to caretakers or other people who are the ones who make those reports," she said. "That has been the primary issue. Anyone who has an interaction in a caregiver role is going to be a reporter. When reporters aren’t able to do their job, like they normally do, then we start making those children that could be addressed."
With many children continuing remote learning this fall, they said it's important for teachers to look for signs of abuse in their Zoom interactions.
"They are going to make sure that all of the kids have their cameras on, for example, and they’re going to have a specific hour to start. But they are going to be able to see a lot of what’s happening," she said. "Even though you’re always in a small window into the home. It’s something that we take note of."
The center wants the public to know there are places to turn to for help.
"There are different resources. They can call local DCF officers. There doesn’t necessarily have to be proof," she explained. "That’s something that we need to be aware of [is] you don’t have to have documented proof. If you have that gut feeling and you see that something is going on, make the report."
