WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A delegation from western Mass is getting ready to head to Puerto Rico in a matter of days, armed with supplies for residents affected by recent earthquakes on the island.
Staff at the Gandara Center in West Springfield launched a fundraiser about two weeks ago to get things, like toiletries and food, to bring with them.
The response from the community has been, in their words, amazing and overwhelming.
The earthquakes that have rocked Puerto Rico began in December with a magnitude 4.7 on the 28th.
A 6.4 hit January 7, triggering a series of more than 300 quakes since.
"We have a lot of our staff from the island, so it isn't just about helping people in need, which is our mission, but it’s about helping our people, those we love," Gandara Center staff member Jade Rivera-McFarlin tells us.
Jade and staff at the Gandara Center in West Springfield knew they had to do something, so on January 8, they put out a call to the community for help, asking for supplies, food, water, toiletries, flashlights, medical supplies, diapers, anything.
"It's been amazing. We have elementary schools, biker groups, everybody you can think of. Local businesses have been coming by with water, food, backpacks...It's just crazy to see the outpouring of love and support we have for the island here in western Mass," stated Rivera-McFarlin.
Western Mass News also found a lending hand: Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez.
"We're sending stuff over there just like we did with Hurricane Maria. We're making sure that we're putting boots on the ground and helping Puerto Rico," says Councilor Gomez.
400 backpacks are getting filled, including notes and artwork supplied by students at Springfield's Frank Freedman Elementary School.
Supplies will be ready to hand out when Jade and two other Gandara staffers land in San Juan on Monday.
"We're meeting up with another group that's already in that area and we're going to help hand out around the epicenter, so Guanica, Guayanilla, Yauco, Penuelas, all the areas in the southwest. We'll head into those areas specifically and work with those people to hand the stuff out," added Rivera-McFarlin.
This will not be a one-and-done mission.
Jade says Gandara is still accepting monetary donations to keep the help coming for months to come.
All those supplies won’t exactly fit in an overhead bin.
Gandara says JetBlue has stepped up and offered to fly thirty boxes to Puerto Rico for free.
