NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A garage caught fire in Florence Tuesday afternoon, burning to the ground and firefighters had to pour water on nearby homes.
The Northampton Police Department and Fire Department were called to the fire at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Our crew on scene spoke to the Northampton Fire Chief, Duane Nichols and he confirms with us that it was a detached garage.
Firefighters have been able to knock down the fire.
Chief Nichols says they poured water on the houses next to the garage because the paint on the homes were starting to bubble.
As of about 4 p.m. the section of Maple St. between Nonotuck Road and Pine St. were closed down while crews worked the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
