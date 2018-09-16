Garage destroyed in late night fire in Orange

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A garage has been destroyed in a late night fire in Orange that brought multiple firefighters to the scene.
The Orange Fire Department reports they were first notified at 9:05 p.m. Saturday.
This was for 141 Prentiss Street, Fire Captain Mark Fortier told Western Mass News.
When firefighters first arrived at the home they found the detached garage fully engulfed in flames.
Mutual aid was called in and fire departments from Athol, New Salem, Erving, and Phillipston all responded to the scene to assist Orange.
It took fire crews more than 3 hours to bring the fire under control.
Fortier believes the residents were home at the time. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.
However, no word yet what caused the fire to start.
The Orange Fire Department continues to investigate.
