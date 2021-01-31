WENDELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple crews were battling a garage, structure fire on Mormon Hollow Road in Wendell.
Leverett Police Department told Western Mass News the fire was extinguished shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Police confirmed the road is still closed due to fire equipment in the area. They also said they are advising the public to avoid the area as National Grid replaces a pole transformer.
There are no reported injuries, officials say. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.