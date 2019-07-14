HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters and police responded to a garage fire occurred on Sargeant Street.
The fire happened on Sunday evening at 8 p.m.
Responders found heavy amounts of smoke and flames coming from an alley-side entrance to the one-story, two-car garage.
The fire started on the outside and then burned through the garage door while spreading to the ceiling of the garage's interior.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
The damage was limited to the garage structure and did not spread to the contents.
There are no reports of any injuries, but there is no word at this time on how many people were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
