HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Fire Department responded to a vacant house for a reported garage fire.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 1:30 a.m. at Owens Place in Holyoke.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac reported that the no one lived in the house, but neighbors did say they heard lots of fireworks going off.
The fire started between the garage and the house, before making its way along the side of the house and extending to the attic and finally the roof.
Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading through the interior of the house and fully cleared the scene by 6:00 a.m.
There were no injuries reported from the incident.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Holyoke Fire Department are currently investigating the cause of the fire and will update accordingly.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
