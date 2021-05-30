HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Fire Department responded to a fire at the Casella Waste Transfer station.
Fire officials responded to reports of a fire around 4:50 a.m. Sunday morning at 686 Main Street from workers at the transfer station.
There was a fire in the pile of trash that is stored in the building. Holyoke Fire officials used an excavator on site to move the pile and expose the smoldering debris. Hand held hose lines were used to water down the remaining hot spots.
No injuries were reported and there is no word on the cause of the fire.
