SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- With these nice, warm spring days, local garden centers and nurseries are crowded with people itching to get outside and get planting.
This poses a challenge for these businesses considered "essential" to keep customers socially distanced.
For opening day at Meadow View Farm on College Highway in Southwick -- and even before the opening bell at 8 a.m. -- the cars lined up.
Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop told Western Mass News that Meadow View hired police detail in anticipation of big crowds, but no one expected it to be as big as it was.
“We tried to cover all the bases that we could,” Bishop said. “We really didn't expect traffic to be there 45 minutes prior to the place even opening this morning. Routes 10 & 202 were basically shut down for 15 to 20 minutes, and people had to wait.”
To clarify, garden centers and nurseries are considered essential under food and agriculture.
Bishop said Meadow View staff met with police before opening to establish social distancing guidelines. Customers and staff would wear face masks, and staff would make sure customers are always six feet apart.
At Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield, Juanita Duvall tried her hand at fruits and vegetables.
“I think it’s important that we grow our own food because we don't really know how long this will last,” she said. “We'll have things to pick out of our garden rather than go to the store.”
Sixteen Acres manager Andy Grondalski says she's not alone.
“Veggies, plants, fruits, fruit trees are, yes, in very high demand,” he said. “I think it’s people being home and wanting to have fresh veggies and want to supply it for themselves.”
He said business is booming. Customers are at home, but want to get outside and plant. While business looks a bit different -- and masks required here as well -- he said there is plenty of room to socially distance, and customers are complying.
“It's challenging to have a traffic pattern through the garden center to keep everyone socially distanced, but everyone's been great,” he said.
And 7-year-old Haylee Sullivan has been cooped up inside.
“It's boring,” she said with a laugh.
This is her new happy place.
“Here's a good place to go when you want to get out of the house because you get to look at all the pretty flowers,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.