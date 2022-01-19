Garth Brooks

Artist of the decade award winner Garth Brooks performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Garth Brooks will be performing at Gillette Stadium for the first time ever.

The concert is set to take place on May 21, 2022.

Tickets for the show will be $94.95 each, inclusive of fees and taxes, and go on sale next Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase your tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (877) 654-2784, or via the Ticketmaster app.

