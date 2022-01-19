FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Garth Brooks will be performing at Gillette Stadium for the first time ever.
The concert is set to take place on May 21, 2022.
Tickets for the show will be $94.95 each, inclusive of fees and taxes, and go on sale next Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m.
You can purchase your tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (877) 654-2784, or via the Ticketmaster app.
