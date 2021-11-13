Gary Rome Hyundai hosts Trees of Hope event, raffle

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A Trees of Hope event took place at Gary Rome Hyundai Saturday afternoon.
The event featured holiday trees, wreaths and displays donated by local businesses, individuals and community organizations, which will be raffled off on Nov. 19. Western Mass News spoke with Dee Reilly, a musician at the event, who shared her excitement to be working with Ronald McDonald house charities.
"I love Christmas and the wonderful trees that they have on display here, I encourage everyone to come by and check it out because there's something for everyone and you'll be helping out a wonderful cause," explained Reilly.
If you missed out on this event and would like to participate in the raffle, you can enter the raffle here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.