Gary Rome Hyundai hosts Trees of Hope event, raffle

Image: Western Mass News photo.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A Trees of Hope event took place at Gary Rome Hyundai Saturday afternoon.

The event featured holiday trees, wreaths and displays donated by local businesses, individuals and community organizations, which will be raffled off on Nov. 19. Western Mass News spoke with Dee Reilly, a musician at the event, who shared her excitement to be working with Ronald McDonald house charities.

"I love Christmas and the wonderful trees that they have on display here, I encourage everyone to come by and check it out because there's something for everyone and you'll be helping out a wonderful cause," explained Reilly.

If you missed out on this event and would like to participate in the raffle, you can enter the raffle here.

