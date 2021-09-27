HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The city of Holyoke continues to grieve the loss of fallen firefighter Johnathan "Jono" Roberts.
Monday, Gary Rome Hyundai presented a $10 thousand check to the Robert's Children Fund. They were joined by members of Roberts's family and his firefighter squad. Jono Roberts was a husband, father, brother and a local firefighter, who passed away in July, at just 30 years old.
The fund has been set up for the three kids he left behind. Gary Rome explained how he is remembered throughout the community.
"Jono was the life of every party, his charm, his wit, his humor, he brought smiles to everybody that he encountered he had an infectious love for life and a smile that lit of every room," said Roberts.
Multiple fundraisers and a Gofundme have been set up to help this family through this difficult time.
