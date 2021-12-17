HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gary Rome Hyundai is the first east coast buyer and second in the entire United States of Hyundai’s first model in their new family of Ioniq electric vehicles.
Starting at $39,700, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can charge in 30 minutes.
The 800-volt vehicle already has a buyer from Boston.
Holyoke Gas and Electric and Energy New England were also in attendance to get a glimpse of the new car.
