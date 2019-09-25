SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man accused in the death of Lisa Ziegert over 20 years ago has changed his plea.
Gary Schara pleaded guilty to first degree murder at a court hearing Wednesday morning.
Lisa Ziegert was abducted and murdered 27 years ago. On April 15, 1992, she disappeared from the card shop in Agawam where she worked.
Four days later, her body was found in a wooded area off Route 75.
Advancements in DNA technology led authorities to Schara and his arrest.
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that Schara will serve life in prison without the chance for parole.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.