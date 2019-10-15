HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Fire Department reports there is a gas leak crews are trying to contain right now in the area of Mueller Road.
Multiple homes have been evacuated as a precaution and the gas has been turned off, Captain Cazagnac reports.
He works for the Fire Department in Holyoke. He told Western Mass News that Holyoke Gas & Electric was doing construction work this morning when they're bucket loader vehicle hit a valve.
This was around 9 a.m. Monday.
Emergency crews including police and fire personnel were called to the scene.
"A natural gas pipe valve was broken off of one of the top valves," Cazagnac explains.
The intersection of Rock Valley and Apremont Highway to Dupuis Road is currently closed. Police have it blocked off and drivers should avoid the area.
We're told there is a 'strong odor of gas' that people can smell.
"Source of the leak was very obvious...(Crews) are in the process of isolating that flow," Cazagnac reports.
At this time no injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are making sure everyone is out of their homes.
We have a crew on the way now.
We're told there are multiple fire department vehicles and about a 'dozen' Holyoke Gas & Electric crews on scene right now.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information comes into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 for the latest.
