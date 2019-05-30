WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some West Springfield residents were evacuated this morning due to a gas leak.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said in a tweet that there was a "high pressure gas leak on Morgan Road near the Irish Cultural Center."
Emergency crews were called to a gas leak on Morgan Road on Thursday, leading to the evacuation of residents nearby.
West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Manchino told Western Mass News that this was all caused by construction work to a water main around 10 a.m. today.
A high pressure gas line was hit triggering the leak. That leak led to 11 homes evacuated with nine people in all impacted.
"The repairs are made, gas service is returned to all homes. We metered them before they returned," Manchino added
Morgan Road, between Jensen Circle and Piper Road, was closed for a time due to the incident, but has since reopened.
