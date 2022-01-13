GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Greenfield.
The Greenfield mayor's office said that Thursday morning, a two-inch line was ruptured near 16 Grove Street. The area was evacuated and is now deemed safe.
Residents, especially those north of Grove Street, may smell an odor of gas for as far away as one mile. Firefighters are also responding to those calls as well.
The mayor's office noted that there is no danger to the public at this time and the area has been isolated and is under control.
Greenfield Police added that some power has also been shut off to the area.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
