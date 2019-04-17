MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gas pressure is back to normal after a brief scare in Monson and Palmer on Tuesday.
Residents and town officials were notfied by Columbia Gas that a monitor had recorded a slightly above normal gas pressure on a mainline.
The scare comes months after the Merrimack Valley gas explosions that devastated multiple communities even killing one resident.
The utility company said that personel corrected the situation and returned things to normal in six minutes.
They added that there was no possibility of a repeat of September's explosions because of the differences in the pipeline system.
However, a Monson town administrator said Columbia Gas waited too long to notify the public.
"The press release says they received a bump at 1 p.m. and they didn't contact us until 4 p.m. I don't know why it took us so long to get notified after it happened," said Evan Brassard.
Columbia Gas crews were out walking neighborhoods in Palmer and Monson until early Wednesday to check the system's infrastructure and leaks.
"Operations have returned to normal and there was no damage or safety concerns relating to this event, where pressure in the pipeline briefly exceeded normal operating pressure," said Columbia Gas spokesperson Aimee Henderson.
No customer outages were reported and on-site regulators helped prevent that higher pressure from entereing homes and businesses.
Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
