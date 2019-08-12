EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gas main line has been struck in Easthampton, and the fire department confirms they are evacuating homes as a precaution.
No word yet how many homes have been evacuated.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 8:00 a.m. Monday.
Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor, tells Western Mass News the gas main was hit by an excavator in the area of Maple and Admiral Streets.
We do have a crew on the way.
Further details weren't immediately available.
