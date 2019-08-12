EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple homes were evacuated in Easthampton Monday morning after a gas line was struck in the area of Maple and Admiral Streets.
We're told police were first called to the scene at 7:35 a.m.
Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor says the gas line was hit by an excavator. He confirms with Western Mass News multiple homes were evacuated as a precaution.
The Easthampton Police Department tell us approximately 12 houses were evacuated.
"All residents are back in their house," noted Officer Chad Alexander.
Chief Mottor says Columbia Gas responded to the scene 'immediately' and that the gas has been shut off.
Police have closed down Admiral and Maple Streets as well as Olympia Street. Repairs are being made to the gas line at this time.
When our crew arrived on scene we could smell the gas in the air.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story today. Stay with us online and on-air at Noon on ABC40 for the latest details.
