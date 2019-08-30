SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of Summer.
Thousands of people are heading out of town hoping to enjoy the three-day weekend ahead.
Before people hit the road this Labor Day weekend, they are filling up their gas tanks at the pump.
"Good news. The market has been pretty flat this Summer. There hasn’t been much change this Summer. If anything, it has trended down a little bit," Pride Gas employee Bob Buldoc tells us.
Western Mass News spoke with Bob Buldoc of Pride, who says the prices at the pumps are looking good.
"The experts say it is going to continue to go down for the rest of the year," stated Buldoc.
How much could that be?
"I think we are talking ten cents by the end of the year," says Buldoc.
That’s a nice chunk of change.
He says it's because fewer drivers are on the road.
"I think gas is down, because of better consumption in the cars, more efficient, and the younger generation is not driving as much," said Buldoc.
According to AAA, this holiday weekend, 85% of people in Massachusetts will be traveling.
While drivers fueled up their cars, Western Mass News asked a few where they were heading.
"This weekend, I am going to go up to Otis. Have fun, check out the Otis reservoir," explained Ware resident Jonathan Lessard.
Some hoping to enjoy the last of the Summer sun.
"Picture the Quabbin Reservoir out in Ware, but like a fraction of the size," added Lessard.
Others taking the long weekend to bond.
"Just spending time with the family," said Junior Segui of Rocky Hill, CT.
Now, if you are looking to avoid driving, people can always hop on the new Valley Flyer Train now operating between Springfield and Greenfield.
