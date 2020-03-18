SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You may have noticed, gasoline prices continue to drop.
The coronavirus pandemic is partly to blame as prices at the pump continue to keep falling fast.
Western Mass News spoke to Bob Bolduc, the CEO of Pride Gas stations, who said the cost for gas is drastically down from just a few weeks ago.
"We've seen in the last 3 weeks a 50 cent drop in retail prices,' Bolduc noted.
Bolduc said in the western Mass area, prices are already below $2.
"We were at $2.50 a couple of weeks ago and were now down to less than $two," Bolduc said.
And the reasoning for gas prices being down - its twofold:
Sandra Marisan from AAA Pioneer Valley said the cost of oil is down in large part due to the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
"That is really what created a downward, almost a spiral of sort in terms of cost per barrel of oil because of the reduced of $30 per barrel range, cost of that oil that's really what is pushing down the cost," Marisan explained.
And the other factor is the coronavirus, demand has declined as people are home from work, school and other activities.
"Sales volumes are down significantly. It's like we dropped off a cliff on buying fuel because people are not out doing anything right now," Bolduc said.
And while western Mass has seen a 50 cent drop, Bolduc said it is still too soon to see the lasting impact the coronavirus will have on the oil industry.
