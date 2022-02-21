SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Gas prices are on the rise across western Massachusetts and throughout the nation as tensions grow between Russia and Ukraine, leading to questions about how that conflict impacts the price of gas here.
We spoke with a AAA spokesperson to find out why gas prices remain so high and if we might expect to see a change.
“I think it costs way too much,” said Mary Kusyk of Chicopee. “The inflation just keeps going up with the gas prices keep going up.”
“I am very upset about the increase in gas prices,” added Elisha Cooper. “I think it’s crazy. It’s like they went up tremendously, and I think something should change about it.”
Drivers expressed their frustrations to Western Mass News over the uptick in gas prices.
According to AAA, a gallon of regular gas averages $3.54 in Greater Springfield, which is up from six cents from last week and 98 cents higher from a year ago.
We took questions to AAA to find out why gas prices are continuing on an upward trend.
“It boils down to the price of a barrel of oil, which, right now, stands at about $95 close to one hundred dollars, “ said AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mark Shieldrop. ”And when we see oil prices at this elevated level, it’s going to just reflect in higher prices at the pump.”
Shieldrop told us that high demand, the switch to summer blend gasoline, and the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine are all impacting the price of gas.
“Russia produces about 10% of the world's oil supply, so any concerns about what might happen over there will have ripple effects throughout the oil industry,” Shieldrop explained.
He said that ongoing trends are suggesting that these higher prices are here to stay.
Some U.S. senators are now working on a new proposal to suspend the federal gas tax to help save drivers money at the pump, which AAA is monitoring closely.
“We would urge lawmakers to really thoughtfully go forward with any sort of plan and make sure we’re not causing harm in one area in order to get a short term relief now,” Shieldrop said.
He also encouraged people to cut down on driving, join gas loyalty programs, and to drive slower to help save money.
