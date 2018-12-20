WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gas prices are dropping across the state, which is good news as millions hit the road for their holiday travels.
However, prices at the pump won't be this low for much longer.
Gas prices are down three cents in western Massachusetts just since last week
"We've been seeing gas prices falling consistently for months now," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
Marsian told Western Mass News that Springfield prices are averaging at about $2.35, which falls below the Massachusetts average of $2.60.
According to AAA, these prices are the lowest drivers have seen in December since 2016 and the wait comes just in time as millions of drivers hit the roads for the holidays.
"I think that's going to make the economy much richer and stronger with lower prices of gasoline for traveling," said Thomas Vallon of West Springfield.
The low pump prices may be a contributing factor to the millions travelling this Christmas.
"I'm going to my daughter-in-laws," said Mary Farrar of Huntington.
However, motorists can expect prices to go back up soon
"The expectation is that early 2019, we could see an increase," Marsian added.
At least for now, drivers have some extra cash in their pockets.
"I just spend anyways. Trust me, ask my husband," Farrar added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.