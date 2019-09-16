SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The price at the pump is on the rise in western Mass and nationwide after a weekend attack on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
Western Mass News talked to the owner, Bob Bolduc of Pride gas stations based in the Pioneer Valley.
The weekend attacks on those oil facilities in Saudi Arabia have essentially taken 6% of the global oil supply off the market and we here at home, are already feeling the effects.
Prices at the pump across the country, including all 33 western Mass Pride stores are up.
"The attack on the Saudi storage facilities just sent the whole world of energy markets jittering. They're in a frenzy," Bolduc said.
While Saudi officials said the disruption will be short-lived, the market isn't so sure.
"They're worried that if it continues to happen or happen again there will be some terrible shortages throughout the world," Bolduc explained.
Bolduc told Western Mass News, even though the Saudi Arabian government believes the oil facilities will be restored shortly, buyers are still jittery.
"Immediate reaction is cover yourself. So all of the people who do have fuel, the big distributors and the oil companies increase the price in anticipation that there will be a shortage," Bolduc said.
Let's do the math...
According to AAA regular, self serve unleaded gas right now is 2.52 per gallon.
That's 4 cents lower than the national average. A year ago in the Bay State, the average price was 2.84.
So drivers are still saving 32-cents a gallon.
"We've been spoiled on very low prices in the high two dollar range, less than three dollars which is lower than it’s been in many years now. And so 20 cents will still not make it crazy but it’s still a shock to everybody," Bolduc explained.
Bolduc said the price adjustment is immediate because supply is immediate.
"What we pick up in new haven today is going into someone's car tonight. Our tankers in many cases deliver to the same place three times a day," Bolduc said.
Another increase, he said, may happen within the next 24 hours, as the world waits for a word that the Saudi situation is resolved.
Damage to the Saudi oil facilities is still being assessed.
There's no word if it will be days, weeks, or even months before the infrastructure is repaired and back online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.