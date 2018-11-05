WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cost to fill up your gas tank is the cheapest it has been in six months and the price per gallon is expected to drop even more.
AAA said that we haven't seen prices like this since April.
Simply put, analysts said that we can thank lower oil prices and declining wholesale gas prices. Some even said that parts of the country could see the $2 per gallon mark by the end of the week.
Nationally, gas prices are a nickel less than last week -now averaging $2.76 per gallon.
In western Massachusetts, AAA puts our average at about $2.70.
"Last week, it was higher by five cents and last month, higher by 10 cents, so we're seeing a steady decline," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
Marsian told Western Mass News that some of the decline is seasonal: the old supply and demand.
"So now we're seeing a little decline as we get back into our regular day-to-day and not going on as many road trips this time of year, kids are back in school," Marsian explained.
OPEC analysts said despite U.S. sanctions on Iran - in effect today - lower crude prices and cheaper-to-produce winter blend fuel could amount to a prices as low as $2.50 by Tuesday and $2 per gallon in the next ten days in some low-tax states.
In western Massachusetts, Marsian said that that price may be a little unrealistic.
"The only relative fact that would impact gas prices could be sanctions on Iran, but at this time again, it’s the law of supply and demand right now. The cost of a barrel of oil is what it is and I think it just makes a good headline," Marsian noted.
What AAA does say is that the highest prices of the year are behind us.
"We are definitely seeing a downward trend and it’s been consistent, so I think we can rely on that staying the same," Marsian added.
We can expect that downward trend, Marsian said, at least until we hit the holidays.
"But also have to remember that Thanksgiving and the Christmas holiday is right around the corner as well and typically, around those major holidays, we see an increase in demand and ultimately, we pay to cost of that," Marsian said.
Marsian says $2.50 was the average price per gallon this time last year.
It's interesting to note that gas approached a four year high just last month, topping a national average of $2.90 per gallon, so for now, it looks like we're headed in the right direction.
