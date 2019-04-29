AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you've filled up your car in the past few days, then you know gas prices are on the rise.
Western Mass News stopped at a gas station in Amherst, where the price of a gallon of regular gas is $2.83.
That's up from eight cents a week ago.
In Springfield, the cost of gas has gone up 8.6 cents per gallon in just the last week, according to the Gas Buddy app.
Taking a deeper look at gas prices in Springfield, over the past decade, we see many fluctuations.
According to Gas Buddy, in 2008, the average price of gas in Springfield was $2.02 a gallon.
Five years later, in 2014, gas prices hit $3.69, and, in 2018, the average price of gas was $2.77 a gallon, which is closer to what it is today.
Each year, the average gas price fir Springfield was below the average price in the United States.
Western Mass News spoke with the owner of Pride Gas Stations, Bob Bolduc, who says gas has gone up seventy-five cents since the beginning of this year.
He says that's because the economy is booming, and, when that happens, the prices go up.
"Just the economics of all the countries in the world, because," Bob tells us. "Everyone is using the same product, you know? We all need bio fossil fuels to power everything that we all need powered, and, when India is doing well and China is doing well, they are all buying the same product and so they bid it up so more people want it. It's the basic law of supply and demand."
Bolduc says it's unclear if gas prices will still keep rising.
He also says it is a common misconception to think that gas prices go up in the Summer or around a holiday.
He says it all depends on the world economy.
