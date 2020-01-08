SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As tensions with Iran continue to rise, people around the country and here in western Mass are keeping their eyes on the prices at the pumps.
CEO of Pride, Bob Bodluc said gas prices have increased in western Mass about 5 cents since last week.
Western Mass News checked in with Chet’s Heating Oil of Springfield over the phone and they say prices for heating oil have gone up as well.
Tensions between Iran and the United States are continuing to escalate and now, people around western Mass are noticing the fallout is already impacting how much they are paying at the pumps.
"It’s been increasing, it was a couple of weeks ago I was paying 2.35 and now it’s all the way up to 2.47, it’s ridiculous," Bodluc said.
Bodluc said gas prices locally have increased about 5 cents, but if it weren’t for the ability of the United States to produce its own oil, prices would be significantly higher.
But he warns about the impact of the oil supply from the Middle East being cut off.
"If they stop oil, the flow of oil, even though the United States now produces all they need, the rest of the world can’t say that. The old saying, that a rising tide floats all boats, if the world market goes up, the U.S. will go up too," Bolduc noted.
Bolduc told Western Mass News, right now, companies can choose to increase prices in a preventative move, to make sure they don’t lose money, but he said the market is playing a waiting game.
"It all depends on how far it escalates. Nobody knows, it’s really too early to tell but we really hope this thing doesn’t escalate," Bodluc said.
And some people we found at the pumps are frustrated.
"It sucks, I don’t want to pay more, I don’t think anyone else wants to pay more," Bodluc noted.
According to AAA, as of today, the national average gas price is $2.59, which is up to one cent from yesterday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.