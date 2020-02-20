WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You may have noticed driving around town that gas prices are pretty low right now. In most cases, they are well under $2.50 a gallon.
As we head into spring break season, tonight, we look at why prices are good right now and how long they're expected to stay that way.
Gas prices in western Massachusetts have, at most locations, remained well under under $2.50 for weeks now.
"Since the start of the year, they're down 10 cents locally with the average price of regular self-serve being $2.34 per gallon," said Mindy Ginley with AAA Pioneer Valley.
Pride Stores founder Bob Bolduc told Western Mass News that 2020, so far, has been a good deal at the pump for drivers.
"Prices are super right now, everybody's happy," Bolduc noted.
However, Bolduc said the good times and lower prices likely won't last.
"They've been low for several months. They inched their way down, but unfortunately, it's cyclic and they're about inch their way back up again," Bolduc said.
World market indicators are already pointing to higher prices.
"In fact, we have seen steady increases for the last three weeks. It's gone up every day a penny or two and yesterday, it went up five cents," Bolduc added.
Why? Even though oil production in the U.S. is higher than ever, Bolduc points to, among other global factors, concerns over the coronavirus.
"The rest of the world they're still concerned about the virus, and apparently, there's been some sanctions on russia for their oil production and for a long time, there's been sanction on Venezuela trying to get them in line," Bolduc noted.
AAA said even within the Bay State, drivers will see a big fluctuation in prices.
"We are in a good place right now, but prices do fluctuate from area to area and they can fluctuate as much as $0.86 throughout the state, so the best thing to do is shop around," Ginley said.
The price per gallon now nationally is $2.45.
- $2.37 - Hampden County
- $2.42 - Hampshire and Franklin Counties
- $2.44 - Berkshire County
Compare that to Boston and Suffolk County, where it's just under $2.60 a gallon.
However, even as gas prices inch up, at this time, Bolduc does not anticipate anything historic.
"You see the swells every now and then, so we're seeing a swell, but that doesn't mean that the ocean is changing very much," Bolduc explained.
AAA does have a gas price tracker app and suggests drivers shop around before hitting the pumps. To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.