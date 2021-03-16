SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you've filled up your tank within the last couple of weeks, you've likely noticed a new trend gas prices are on the rise.
Western Mass News got answers on why the worst could be yet to come.
As more people start to leave their houses again and go back to work, prices at the pump are significantly higher than they were at this time last year.
In just the last month, gas prices have gone up a full quarter, and since the low point last year when lockdown started, they've gone up a dollar. Bob Bolduc, owner of Pride Gas Stations, said the number one reason is that the economy is making a comeback.
“People are optimistic, and business is starting to pick back up again. I don't see it stabilizing anytime soon,” Bolduc said.
But there are other reasons behind the jump. Bolduc said the weather in Texas and Saudi Arabia's decision to cut back on oil production also caused prices to go up.
Now just how high could it get? Some good news depending on how you look at it, Bolduc said he doesn't expect it to get as high as $4, but don't be surprised if it pushes over $3.
