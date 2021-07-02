SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--If you are hitting the road this holiday weekend, expect to pay more for gas than you have in recent years. The National average for a gallon of regular is about $3.12. AAA said that's a dollar higher than it was last year at this time.
One reason prices are rising, is that workers resuming their daily commutes to go back to the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.