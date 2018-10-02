Gas service has been shut-off at a Springfield apartment building for weeks as crews continue to search for the source of a leak.
Several residents complained to the city council that this has been going on for too long.
We can report that progress is being made at The Maples apartments.
Dave Cotter from the city's code enforcement unit told us that 60 of the 102 affected units have had their gas restored.
"Unfortunately, it's lasted longer than it should have," said Springfield City Councilor Melvin Edwards.
Residents at The Maples apartments in Springfield told Western Mass News that they first had their gas shut off on September 12 after a leak was detected.
As a precaution, the gas lines to stoves were shut-off throughout the entire building.
The property manager said they wanted to prevent a similar tragedy to what happened in the Merrimack Valley.
Edwards has been involved with this issue since the start.
"The first and most important thing was that nobody died, there was no explosion, there was no fire, there was no tragic loss of life through this situation," Edwards noted.
Edwards said he understands the frustrations this is causing for residents, but encouraged them to document all of their expenses.
"At some point, they're going to have the opportunity to go before a housing court judge and file a claim for reimbursement for everything they've expendage," Edwards said.
Inspection crews are slowly, but surely, restoring gas to residents.
What's made the situation tougher is that every apartment unit doesn't have a shut-off valve.
"So what they had to go do is go apartment-by-apartment, step-by-step, and put a shut off valve for each apartment. Once they get enough of those done, they can get to a stop point and then they have to have an inspector come out and inspect their work," Edwards explained.
It's a work in progress that Edwards said needs to be resolved soon.
"At this point, patience is not part of the conversation any longer. They have been patient, they've gone too long, they waited too long," Edwards said.
At this point, there is no timeline for getting gas restored to the remaining 62 apartments.
Last night, city councilor Tim Ryan suggested having the city take receivership of the building, so Edwards said that in the coming weeks, they'll reach out to the city's law department to discuss next steps.
