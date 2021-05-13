WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Joe Biden spoke Thursday afternoon and asked people to only buy gas if they need it. He message comes after the gas pipeline cyberattack has prompted panic buying down south.
In western Massachusetts, we found social media posts about gas stations running out of gas around here, so we went out to see if it was true.
A Mobil gas station in Westfield is the one people are talking about. Yes, the pumps are closed, but not because they ran out of gas. They're just getting a new internet system.
“We had the businesses now for like five months. We fixed everything in the store. Everything is new. We replaced everything again. Just the one thing that we have is the system,” said Belal Akach, manager at the Mobil Mart in Westfield.
Akach told Western Mass News that their gas pumps are down because they have no internet right now. It's not because they're out of gas.
“We have gas. Everything is correct. We don’t have internet for the pump to sell gas,” Akach added.
However, the sight of the gas station closed in western Massachusetts - at a time when gas shortages down south are making headlines around the country - sent residents into a panic on social media.
Western Mass News got answers for you. We asked Bob Bolduc, the owner of Pride gas stations, if panic buying could impact gasoline supply at stations in western Massachusetts.
“If they didn’t anticipate, like we first heard about this problem over the weekend, and order extra fuel for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, I could see where they would have run out,” Bolduc explained.
Bolduc believes the height of the panic buy is over and he told us Pride gas stations just lowered their prices by 10 cents.
“Unless there’s something that no one anticipates that happens, I think that we’re back to normal,” Bolduc noted.
We also checked out reports of stations out of gas in Chicopee. We checked it out and didn't find that to be true.
