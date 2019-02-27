HUNTINGTON, M (WGGB/WSHM) - Gateway Regional School District posted on their website Wednesday morning that they would be closed due to a water problem at their main campus.
The district covers Chester Elementary, Littleville Elementary, and Gateway Regional high school and middle school.
We have reached out to the Gateway Regional School District for further comment, and are waiting to hear back.
